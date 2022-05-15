This May 16, at 3 pm, at the Hotel Parque 63 facilities, the official launch of the South American Athletics Master 2022 will take placea contest that will be held in the city of Bogotá between November 20 and 27 of this year, in the sports facilities of the El Salitre Sports Unit, Simón Bolívar Park, El Salitre Park and El Lago Park, being the track of Salitre athletics the central stage of the event.

This Monday will also open the registrations at the national and international level, through the page www.sudamericanomaster.comfrom May 16 to October 31, 2022. Any associated or federated master athlete can participate through the affiliated clubs that are part of the organic structure of the World Athletic Master.

Men and women over 30 years of age who duly meet the health conditions and are fit to compete at a physical, sports and disciplinary level can participate.

Said registration must have the respective endorsement of the National Master Association or Federation of each Country.

(You can read: Luis Díaz and Klopp’s praise, after a title with Liverpool: ‘He should have scored a goal’).

Photo: Courtesy Gustavo Veloza, South American Athletics

Every two (2) years this event brings together hundreds of Master Athletes from South American Countries, also having the possibility of special participation of Master Athletes from Other Countries of the World.

The event allows athletes to participate competitively in some of the 21 to 23 Athletics events recognized by World Athletic and the Olympic Committee.

‘Who is a Master Athlete?

A Master Athlete is that person (man or woman over 30 years old) passionate about the practice of Athletics in a Competitive and High Performance way, who specializes in some athletics events, trains daily to improve their personal bests and participate in different events. local, departmental, national and international sports.

Athletics tests can be grouped into:

*TRACK tests

*Field tests

*STREET or CROSS COUNTRY tests

The TRACK TESTS are classified into Speed, Semi-Distance, Long-distance and Obstacle tests.

The FIELD TESTS are classified into Jumps and Throws

The STREET EVENTS or CROSS COUNTRY, are classified in 10K, Half Marathon, March or Walk and Cross Country.

(Also: Luis Díaz and the video of the ‘luxury’ in Liverpool vs. Chelsea that few saw).

TIME WRITING