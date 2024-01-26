South America | Venezuela's Supreme Court prevents the opposition leader from running in the presidential election

The opposition leader described the sitting president and the judicial system as choosing the path of fraudulent elections.

of Venezuela the Supreme Court has blocked the opposition leader Maria Corina Machado from running for president this year.

The court is a loyal president Nicolas Maduro to the administration. Maduro has not confirmed that he will seek a third term, but it is believed that he will.

Machado described Maduro and the judicial system as choosing the path of fraudulent elections.

Supreme the court upheld a previous 15-year ban, according to which Machado could not hold public office, because he was deemed to have been involved with the opposition leader Juan Guaido in an alleged corruption plot.

Several countries previously recognized Guaido as the winner of the 2018 presidential election. Guaido lives in exile.