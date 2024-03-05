Wednesday, March 6, 2024
South America | Venezuela will hold presidential elections at the end of July

March 5, 2024
South America | Venezuela will hold presidential elections at the end of July

The opposition leader has already been prevented from running.

in Venezuela presidential elections will be held on July 28, the country's election authorities said late Tuesday.

President Nicolás Maduro the administration and the opposition agreed last year that the country would hold free and fair elections in 2024 with the presence of international election observers.

President Maduro is expected to run for a third term.

However, Maduro has been accused of planning a runoff election, as his main opponent has been prevented from running.

In January, the Venezuelan Supreme Court, loyal to Maduro, blocked the opposition leader María Corina Machado from running for president this year.

In its January ruling, the country's Supreme Court upheld a previous 15-year ban that said Machado could not hold public office because he was deemed to have been involved with the opposition leader Juan Guaidó in an alleged corruption plot.

Several however, the countries have recognized Guaidó as having won the 2018 presidential election, in which Maduro continued for a second term despite allegations of fraud.

The Supreme Court also confirmed the election ban in January To Henrique Caprileswho had been considered a possible runner-up to Machado.

