South America | Venezuela issued an arrest warrant for opposition leader Juan Guaido

South America In Venezuela, the prosecutor’s office has issued an arrest warrant for an opposition leader for the first time From Juan Guaido. Venezuela plans to ask Interpol for help in apprehending Guaido. Guaido has been staying in the United States since April.

The opposition leader has been charged with treason in Venezuela. Guaido has said that he fears that he will face the same fate as the Russian opposition politician To Alexei Navalny, if he returns to his home country. Navalnyi was imprisoned in Russia.

In the year 2019 The United States and more than 50 other countries, including Finland, recognized Guaidó as the head of Venezuela’s interim government after the country’s president Nicolas Maduro was considered to have won the previous year’s election by fraud.

After this, Guaido’s influence has gradually waned. Guaido failed to find a strategy to oust Maduro, and popular support dwindled. The Venezuelan opposition decided at the end of last year to dissolve the interim government led by Guaido.