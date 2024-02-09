Saturday, February 10, 2024
South America | Venezuela has moved additional troops to its border with Guyana

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 9, 2024
in World Europe
The background is Venezuela's desire to annex the Essequibo oil field in the western part of Guyana.

Venezuela has moved additional troops to its border with Guyana and expanded its military bases in the region. A British newspaper tells about it The Guardian and a US news channel CNN based on recent satellite images from the satellite company Maxar.

I care about the pictures Center for Strategic and International Studies think tank according to, among other things, exercises of armored forces have been organized in the vicinity of the border.

The reason for increasing the military presence is Venezuela's desire to annex the Essequibo oil field in the western part of Guyana. The Essequibo region comprises about two-thirds of the area of ​​Guyana.

