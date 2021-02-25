Vaccination against Covid-19, a privilege? In South America, the scandals sparked by revelations of “vaccine passes” are increasing, splashing out on politicians and their families, businessmen, and even dignitaries of the Catholic Church, suspected of having done so. assert their position or their relationships to play with the priority criteria defined by the States, in a context of scarcity.

In Peru, the press revealed last week that personalities had benefited, as early as September 2020, from doses from a batch of the Sinopharm vaccine, then still in the trial phase, intended for research teams and personnel related to test operations. A list of 487 people improperly and secretly vaccinated has been made public. Among them, the ousted former President Martin Vizcarra, with his wife and brother and several of his ministers, as well as members of the current transitional government. Enough to feed the anger of Peruvians, still traumatized by the saturated morgues of the first pandemic wave.

In Ecuador, we favor our parents

In Chile, where the right-wing government of Sebastian Piñera is deploying, with the products of the Chinese firm Sinovac, a vast vaccination campaign to try to make people forget, a few weeks before the election of the Constituent Convention, its imperities during the first vague, it is the discovery of a “parallel list” that causes trouble. In total, 37,000 people under the age of 60, without co-morbidity or professional ties to the health system, were vaccinated. The Chilean Under-Secretary for Health, Paula Daza, only announced a “Meticulous investigation” on these non-priority vaccinations.

In Ecuador, where only 8,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine have arrived, the Minister of Health, Juan Carlos Zevallos, himself an epidemiologist, had the residents and nursing staff vaccinated outside the schedule established by the authorities. the private residence for the elderly Rivera del Río in Quito, with doses taken from the endowment of the Pablo Arturo Suárez hospital, which treats patients with Covid-19. Without giving up his post, the minister admitted that “Several of (his) parents”, including his mother, had benefited from this gap.

But the palm of the cynicism undoubtedly returns to Brazil of Jair Bolsonaro, with the swindle of the “vaccines of the air”. Elderly people who thought they had been vaccinated finally discovered that the serum had never been inoculated to them: it remained in the syringes or else the syringes, in a simulation, remained empty. What happened to the missed doses? Mystery. “If the investigations confirm that there has been a difference in doses, or any other irregularity, the health professional can be charged with the crime of embezzlement, which carries sentences of up to twelve years in prison”, Rio de Janeiro police reacted in a statement, where complaints were recorded.

“Reprehensible” but not “criminal” privileges

In Argentina, where the right has violently criticized the choice of the Russian vaccine Sputnik V, the Minister of Health, Ginés Gonzalez Garcia, ended up resigning, at the request of the center-left president, Alberto Fernandez, after the journalist Horacio Verbitsky, 71, admitted to having been vaccinated following a phone call to “His old friend”. On Monday, the Ministry of Health published a list of 70 people who received the vaccine on the sidelines of the official campaign, launched at the end of December 2020. “Reprehensible”, but which do not fall under the “Crime”, reacted President Fernandez, who “Asked prosecutors and judges to do their jobs”, after filing several complaints.

Hated by the conservatives for having defended the legalization of abortion, Ginés Gonzalez Garcia, he had long been in the crosshairs of Pfizer, whose he had denounced the “Unacceptable conditions”, before Argentina finally opted for the Russian vaccine. In the negotiations, the pharmaceutical giant demanded, among other things, a law guaranteeing legal immunity in the event of harmful effects of the vaccine. Its setbacks fall today, for the right, at the right time: they eclipse the lawsuits against the governor of Buenos Aires, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, accused of having entered into agreements with private clinics … enticed by the profitable vein of a privileged access channel to the vaccine.