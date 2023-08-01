Not everyone gives in to the lure of petrodollars when it comes to going “wintering” or, as they say, shooting the last few cartridges. There are also those who choose to go back to their origins, where it all began, to experience the last remnants of their career in a (average) competitive context and, if possible, fight again to win something important before hanging up their boots . It is the choice that many illustrious names have made in recent months, especially South Americans, giving rise to a second wave of return after the one that occurred before the Brazilian World Cup with the return home of Ronaldinho and other over 30 champions. From Marcelo and Vidal to Cavani, also passing through Suarez, here are the seven “big names” who have (re) crossed the ocean since January to ennoble the South American panorama and the final stages of the Libertadores and Sudamericana which will start on the night between Tuesday and Wednesday.