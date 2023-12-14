South America | The presidents of Guyana and Venezuela discussed the border dispute

The United States, Britain and many South American countries have appealed to the parties to ease tensions and find a peaceful solution.

of Venezuela president Nicolas Maduro and the President of Guyana Irfan Ali are committed to avoiding the escalation of the conflict and to maintaining the dialogue link in the border dispute between the countries, reports Reuters.

The presidents met on Thursday to resolve the strained relations between their countries. The meeting will be hosted by Saint Vincent and the Grenadines in the Caribbean. Prime minister of the country by Ralph Gonsalves according to the two will meet again in Brazil. Gonsalves said earlier that he had also invited the president of Brazil to Thursday's meeting at the request of both parties Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Venezuela wants to annex the Essequibo oil field in the western part of Guyana. In a recent referendum held in Venezuela, 95 percent of the voters supported the annexation of the region as part of the country.

Approximately 125,000 people live in the Essequibo region, which covers about two-thirds of Guyana's surface area, while Guyana has a total of approximately 800,000 inhabitants.

Guyana has applied to the ICJ under the UN to confirm the current borders of Venezuela and Guyana. Venezuela has questioned the court's jurisdiction over the issue.

The current borders are based on an agreement concluded in 1899. At that time, Guyana was still a British colony.

The United States, Britain and many South American countries have appealed to the parties to ease tensions and find a peaceful solution.