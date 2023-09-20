South America | The Colombian government and guerrilla fighters agreed to a ceasefire and peace talks

The statement issued on Tuesday did not say how long the ceasefire was agreed upon by the parties. According to the local media, it is about ten months.

in Colombia the country’s government and rebel fighters have announced that they have agreed on a ceasefire and peace negotiations starting in early October. Official peace talks are scheduled to take place in Tibu, near the border with Venezuela.

The current negotiations between the administration and the Estado Mayor Central group (EMC), which broke away from the FARC rebels, have been based on meetings for months.

According to local media, the parties have now agreed on a ten-month ceasefire.

Colombia’s administration is the country’s first left-wing president Gustavo Petron initiative offered rebel fighters a second chance to lay down their weapons. EMC fighters were formerly part of the FARC movement, but were ineligible for a 2016 peace deal that saw some 7,000 of the movement’s members lay down their arms and seek to return to civilian life.

According to official data, EMC had approximately 3,500 armed members at the end of last year. According to the Colombian government, EMC is involved in cocaine trafficking, illegal mining and attacks against Colombian forces.

After getting up as president, Petro vowed to finally bring peace to Colombia. The country has been fighting for decades between the regime and left-wing guerilla groups, right-wing paramilitary forces and drug gangs.

At the turn of last year, Petro announced a ceasefire with Colombia’s five largest armed groups. The deal broke down for the EMC in May when its fighters killed four young indigenous men who resisted the group’s recruitment efforts.

EMC and the Colombian government began their latest round of negotiations on Sunday. There were representatives from, among others, the EU, the UN and the Organization of American States.

Since last November, Petro’s administration has also negotiated with the ELN rebel group.