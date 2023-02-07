The governments and soccer federations of Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay and Chile launched Tuesday in Buenos Aires the official candidacy to host the 2030 World Cupa year that will coincide with the centenary of the first World Cup in Montevideo.

South America wants the Cup

Angel Di María touches the World Cup. Photo: Anne-Christine Poujoulat. AFP

“We are convinced that FIFA has the obligation to honor (with the granting of the headquarters in 2024) the memory of those who organized the first World Cup,” said the president of Conmebol, Alejandro Domínguez, in an act on the grounds of the Argentine Football Association (AFA), in Ezeiza, 20 km south of the capital. Uruguay was the first world champion, with a 4-2 victory over Argentina in the final at the then brand new Centenario stadium in Montevideo.

Argentina is the last champion, beating France (3-3 draw and 4-2 on penalties) in the Qatar-2022 final. The project called Mundial Centenario will have tough competitors to organize it in 2030. The biggest is the official candidacy of Spain-Portugal (with an invitation to Ukraine).

Morocco, alone, and Saudi Arabia-Egypt-Greece have also entered the race, although they are still in talks. An unfavorable piece of information for the South Americans is that the next world cup, that of 2026, will also be held in America when the United States-Mexico-Canada are chosen. In the 2026 edition, the number of participants will increase from 32 to 48, starting in the group stage.

“It is very important that they come to play here. Uruguay first world champion, Argentina the last. The confederations in the world have grown” since that World Cup, said Sebastián Bauzá, Uruguayan national secretary of sport, before dozens of managers and former players.

The Paraguayan Sports Minister, Diego Galeano Harrison, affirmed that “the 100-year World Cup” should be in South America. “It is a legitimate desire of the region. We have world champions. It is a great challenge. The first thing is to dream, believe and achieve it, with a suitable and sustainable application,” said Alexandra Benado, Chile’s Minister of Sport.

The president of the AFA, Claudio Tapia, maintained that “history and passion are going to give us the possibility of being the headquarters of 2030.”

Does Bolivia join?

The Bolivian flag represents the blood of its heroes, the wealth of its region and the green of its jungle. See also Teo Gutiérrez did his thing: violent kick and expulsion

A novelty, before the conference, was raised by the Argentine president, Alberto Fernández, when spreading in a tweet of his the request to add a fifth applicant:

“This candidacy is from the entire continent. Therefore, I would like and I am going to propose that our sister country Bolivia be part of this dream“.

“The opening match of 2030 should be played in Uruguay,” Tapia proposed on his own initiative during the conference.

For now, the first game would be played at the Monumental in Buenos Aires and the final at the Montevidean Centennial. Domínguez said that the bid for the headquarters “will not be a competition to see who puts up the most money or infrastructure,” noting that “this is an iconic candidacy of a historical fact.”

In the history of the 22 world cups played, South America organized it five times: Uruguay-1930, Brazil-1950, Chile-1962, Argentina-1978 and Brazil-2014. But the region’s conquests were more numerous, since it won it 10 times: Uruguay in 1930 and 1950, Argentina in 1978, 1986 and 2022 and Brazil in 1958, 1962, 1970, 1994 and 2002.

