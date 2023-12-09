South America | Brazil’s Lula warns Venezuela against unilateral actions regarding the border dispute

The border dispute between Venezuela and Guyana is related to Venezuela’s efforts to annex three quarters of Guyana.

of Brazil president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva urged the Venezuelan leader on Saturday Nicolás Maduro to avoid actions that could escalate tensions between Guyana and Venezuela.

According to Lula’s office, the leaders spoke on the phone on Saturday.

“Lula emphasized that it is important to avoid unilateral actions that can escalate the situation [Venezuelan ja Guyanan välillä]”, the chancellery’s press release says.

Worry tensions between the countries have grown over the past week. The background is the referendum held last Sunday in Venezuela, in which allegedly more than 95 percent of the voters gave their support to the annexation of the Essequibo region controlled by Guyana to Venezuela.

Essequibo is about half the size of Finland and three quarters of Guyana. Just over 200,000 people live in the area.

Vast oil reserves have been found in Essequibo.

Since the area is mostly dense rainforest, Venezuela’s only option for a ground attack would be through Brazil. Brazil announced at the beginning of the week that it had increased the number of troops in this border region.

On Saturday in the call, Lula urged Maduro to find a peaceful solution to the situation.

Among other things, Lula suggested that the leader of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States should contact both parties to organize negotiations.

At the same time, he told Maduro about the growing concern of South American countries regarding the situation. With this, Lula referred to Thursday’s statement by Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru and Uruguay, which also urged the parties to negotiate a peaceful solution to the situation.