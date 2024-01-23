South America | Brazil was hit by a record number of natural disasters last year

As a result of natural disasters in Brazil, 132 people died, 9,000 were injured and more than 74,000 had to leave their homes.

Brazil experienced three natural disasters a day during 2023. During the whole year, the country faced more than a thousand natural disasters.

This is reported by the news agency AFP. In its news, it refers to data published by Brazil's National Center for Natural Disasters (Cemaden).

According to the National Center for Natural Disasters, Brazil was hit by a total of 1,161 natural disasters last year. It was mainly about floods and landslides.

Natural disasters the annual number has been monitored in Brazil since 2011. Last year, their number was the highest in statistical history.

​”Climate change has had a direct effect on the fact that natural disasters have not only become more common but also intensified”, comments a climate scientist Francisco Eliseu Aquino From the Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul to AFP.

As a result of natural disasters, 132 people died and 9,000 were injured. More than 74,000 Brazilians had to leave their homes because of them.

Brazil's National Natural Disaster Center estimates that over 900 million euros in damages were paid in the country due to the destruction.