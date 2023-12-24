South America | BBC: Britain ordered warships to Guyana

HMS Trent was already on its way to the Caribbean when it was ordered to head off Guyana.

Britain is preparing to send a warship to Guyana to show diplomatic and military support to its former colony, the country's public broadcaster says BBC.

Guyana is the only English-speaking country in South America.

Guyana's neighboring country, Venezuela, has accelerated its demands to get territories of its neighboring country for itself. Venezuela has long claimed control of Essequibo, a 61,000-square-kilometer territory about two-thirds the size of Guyana.

Gold, diamonds and bauxite have been found in the hills and jungles of Essequibo, and huge deposits of oil along its coast. Guyana's economy has grown rapidly, and at the same time Venezuela's economy has suffered.

Britain's the Ministry of Defense confirmed to the BBC that the Batch 2 River-class offshore patrol vessel HMS Trent will take part in naval exercises after Christmas.

HMS Trent was already on its way to the Caribbean in search of drug smugglers when it was given a new mission to head to Guyana. The order came after the Venezuelan government threatened to annex the Essequibo region in December, the BBC reports.

Venezuela's detonation raised fears that it might attack Guyana.

of Venezuela president Nicolás Maduro organized a plebiscite on December 3, with which he wanted to get the right of the people to control Essequibo.

The result of the referendum has been widely questioned. Despite this, Marduro has published, among other things, new maps where the area is marked as part of Venezuela. In addition, he has appointed a new governor to the region and ordered the state oil company to issue mining permits to Essequibo.

Marduro has promised the President of Guyana To Irfaan Ali, not going to use force. At the same time, however, he has stuck to his territorial claims. The two sides are still at odds on how to legally resolve the territorial dispute.