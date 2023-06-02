South America | Another school fire in Guyana, students escaped

In May, 19 children died in a dormitory fire, which a student is accused of starting.

in South America In Guyana, a fire again caused destruction in a girls’ dormitory attached to the school, the police say. No one was reported injured in the accident at a local boarding school on Thursday night.

19 girls between the ages of 11 and 16 lived in the dormitory, who managed to escape the fire.

According to the police, the fire was started by four teenage boys who had previously been evicted from the place.

in Guyana a devastating school fire broke out in the latter half of May. At that time, 19 children died and several were injured in a dormitory fire, which was blamed for starting a student who had confiscated his cell phone. The school had mostly indigenous children as students.

The judiciary decided to treat the 15-year-old girl as an adult in the eyes of the law, and she is accused of murdering 19 people. If found guilty, he could face life in prison.