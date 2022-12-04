South America | Alpacas are dying in Peru – an exceptional drought is punishing the country

Residents and animals in Andean mountain villages suffer from water shortages.

Latin In the American country of Peru, the government has declared a state of emergency in more than 100 areas for 60 days due to the drought. In the Andes mountains, the drought has disciplined herds of alpacas and withered potato crops.

National weather service Senamhi described the drought as one of the worst in the last half century.

“November 2022 was one of the driest in the last 58 years at several weather stations in the Andean region,” Senamhi reported.

The most rural communities in the regions of Arequipa and Puno in the south of the country have been affected, which, according to the country’s government, are in immediate danger due to water shortages. Quechua- and Aymara-speaking indigenous peoples in Andic villages have suffered critical crop and livestock losses.

“Alpacas are dying due to lack of water and feed. My alpacas are dead”, alpaca farmer Isabel Bellido told news agency AFP at his mountain home in Lagunillas, near Puno.

Puno is the capital of the administrative region and is located at an altitude of 4,200 meters, about 850 kilometers southeast of Lima.

A veterinarian specializing in llamas and alpacas Carlos Pacheco says that the worst situation is if the drought continues for a long time.

“The animals are already malnourished and there are no pastures.”

In the high atmosphere of the Andes, temperatures can drop to minus 20 degrees and cause mass deaths of sheep and alpacas. Animals are central to the livelihood of the inhabitants of mountain villages.