Tuesday, May 23, 2023
South America | A school dormitory caught fire in Guyana, at least 19 dead

May 23, 2023
Guyana’s president described the crash as a major disaster that is terrible and painful.

At least 19 children have died and several have been injured in a school dormitory fire in Guyana, South America, authorities said on Monday.

Earlier it was reported that at least 20 people had died in the fire, but the number of victims has since been more detailed.

The fire broke out the night before Sunday in Mahdia, which is located a couple of hundred kilometers south of Guyana’s capital, Georgetown. The injured children were evacuated by helicopters to Georgetown on Monday.

According to the fire authorities, 14 children died in the fire and five succumbed to their injuries in a local hospital.

A fire the cause of the fire was not immediately certain. Opposition Member of Parliament Natasha Singh-Lewis demanded the authorities to immediately start investigations into the matter.

“It is necessary to find out why this terrible and deadly accident happened and take all possible measures so that such a tragedy does not happen again,” the MP refused.

President of Guyana Irfan Ali described the crash as a major disaster that is terrible and painful.

Guyana has a population of just under one million. The former Belgian and Dutch colony is one of the poorest countries in South America.

Photo from Mahdia on May 22. Picture: Keno George / AFP

