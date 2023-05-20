The governor of Río Negro, Arabela Carreras, together with Cristina Lobillo, director of Energy of the EU, during the Global Green Hydrogen Forum. Río Negro government press

A strong wind blows in San Carlos de Bariloche, the paradisiacal city in Argentine Patagonia that this week hosted the second Global Forum on Green Hydrogen. The possibility of converting the force of this wind into wind energy is one of the attractions of the province of Río Negro to lead the development of green hydrogen in Argentina, a source of clean alternative energy to fossil fuels that emit greenhouse gases ( oil, gas and coal). Experts convened at the Forum have highlighted the great potential of South America to produce one of the energies that is at the forefront of the global energy transition. However, they warn that Argentina must act quickly if it wants to attract international investment and define a long-term regulatory framework as soon as possible, as neighboring countries such as Chile, Brazil and Uruguay have done.

The host of the event, Governor Arabela Carreras from Río Negro, stressed the need to seek solutions to climate change as a commitment to current and future generations. “The energy transition is in full swing and there is no going back,” said Peter Neven, the embassy’s minister of economic affairs, noting that since the war in Ukraine, strategic reasons have been added to environmental ones to accelerate the independence of Russian gas. .

The ambassador of the Netherlands in Argentina, Annemieke Verrijp, expanded the calculation. “By 2050, it is expected that there will be a demand for 20 million tons of green hydrogen, of which Europe will only be able to produce 50%, having to import the rest,” said the ambassador of the Netherlands in Argentina, Annemieke Verrijp. The interest of this European country in South America as a supplier was reflected days ago when Brazil and the Netherlands signed an agreement to transport green hydrogen between the ports of Pecém and Rotterdam.

The agreement contemplates the creation of a maritime corridor to transport the green hydrogen that will be produced in Pecém, in the northeast of Brazil, where projects of multinationals such as the American AES, the French Nexway and the Australian Fortescue are advancing rapidly.

The low cost of clean energy in Brazil thanks to hydroelectric generation is a great incentive to attract investment. Chile, in turn, benefits from the significant tax advantages it offers. This last country, with almost thirty projects under study, and Brazil, with 22, lead the continental race, with Argentina in third place, according to data from the Calden consultancy.

Hydrogen is the most abundant chemical element in the universe and when used as fuel it only releases water vapor and not carbon dioxide, like gasoline. However, on Earth it cannot be found in isolation, but rather in elements that contain it, including water, coal, and natural gas, forcing large amounts of energy to be used to separate hydrogen molecules from others. and be able to use them. Green hydrogen is obtained by applying electrical current from renewable energy to split water into hydrogen and oxygen. It requires large amounts of energy and water, as well as special treatment for storage and transportation.

Among the main uses envisaged for this green technology are fertilizer production, steel production, and shipping and road transport. The challenge of decarbonizing mobility is immense. Major car companies have brought hybrid vehicles and some electric models to market, but hydrogen-powered prototypes are still in their infancy. Toyota makes the Mirai, a hydrogen-powered car with a range of 700 kilometers, but production is limited to 3,500 units a year destined for Japan and Europe.

Argentina, laggard

Fortescue decided to establish its offices in Argentina and make the biggest bet to date in clean energy in the country. In 2021, Argentine President Alberto Fernández announced that Fortescue was going to invest 8.4 billion dollars in the southern province of Río Negro to start up a green hydrogen plant with a production capacity of 2.2 million tons per year in 2030. The project of the Australian multinational foresees the construction of a wind farm that will feed the hydrogen production plant from desalinated seawater and an export port in the vicinity of the Rio Negro town of Sierra Grande.

Two years after the presidential announcement, the project is progressing slowly due to the lack of a law that guarantees investment. At the forum, the regional director of Public Affairs and Communities of Fortescue, Sebastián Delgui, indicated that in addition to a favorable business context they need a law “with a 30-year look” that includes tax incentives. Delgui stressed the importance of having access to “dollars from exports to pay credits to banks and commitments”, referring to the numerous exchange restrictions imposed by the Argentine government to protect the scarce international reserves of the Central Bank.

Activity in the Argentine Congress slows down during electoral years, and five months before the presidential elections, more and more believe that the development of this activity will be left to the next administration. The Argentine Energy Secretary, Flavia Royon, announced that the initiative is ready, but avoided giving a date for its submission to Congress.

The document, to which EL PAÍS had access, contemplates important tax exemptions and tax incentives in the first ten years of the entry into force of the law, which will be gradually reduced from that moment on. The regulation seeks to promote the local development of technology by requiring companies that at least a third of the industrial components are of national manufacture, a figure that will increase to 50% from the twentieth year of entry into force.

Environmental organizations in Argentina warn that any energy transition plan must have the participation of local communities. “It is nonsense that Argentina is considering hydrogen to export energy when there are internal energy supply problems,” says Ariel Slipak, coordinator of the research area of ​​the Environment and Natural Resources Foundation (FARN). “Vaca Muerta appears as the eternal promise to enrich the population, but only the big companies have been enriched. The hydrogen bill also seems to respond to the business of a few companies,” adds Slipak.

The province of Río Negro, one of the scientific poles of Argentina, is preparing for the change that is coming. “It is important to generate a strategic plan that allows us to reach the investment moment with prior preparation,” the governor from Río Negro stressed in statements to the media. “We have to plan the cities, we are doing it; we have to train our citizens, mainly young people, who are the ones who should take advantage of this opportunity in trades or in academic training”, adds Carreras.

Given Argentina’s large natural gas reserves and the development of the nuclear industry, the bill also provides benefits for blue (gas-based) and pink (nuclear) hydrogen.