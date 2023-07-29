Home page politics

At the Africa summit, Putin promises some countries free grain deliveries. But the leaders have other wishes.

St. Petersburg – At the beginning of the Africa summit in St. Petersburg, Russia on July 27, Vladimir Putin promised six African countries free grain supplies. Ten days earlier, the Russian President refused to renew the existing grain deal between his country and Ukraine. The apparently generous announcement that African states would be given the essential supplies was not only met with goodwill among the heads of state present. In addition, it is considered quite questionable whether Putin’s announcement can be realized at all.

South Africa’s President Ramaphosa doesn’t want Russian gifts

According to a transcript of the Africa summit published by the Kremlin on Saturday night, South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa is not exactly overjoyed at the gifts announced by Putin. Ramaphosa stressed: “We did not come here to ask for gifts for the African continent.” Nevertheless, he said directly to Putin, he understands “that out of generosity you have decided to supply grain to some African countries free of charge. […] However, it is not our main goal to achieve any deliveries of this kind.”

Putin had previously stressed that Russia could “replace Ukrainian grain in trade, free of charge”, and that his country was a “strong and responsible producer”. Within three to four months, at least Burkina Faso, Zimbabwe, Mali, Somalia, the Central African Republic and Eritrea would each receive 25,000 to 50,000 tons of grain free of charge. Spicy: Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner mercenaries, is active in all six countries. He, too appeared surprisingly on the sidelines of the summit, despite the failed coup against Putin.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Africa Summit with Vladimir Putin. Ramaphosa does not want to get involved in free grain deliveries. © IMAGO/Mikhail Metzel

Ramaphosa insists on grain deals

Ramaphosa, considering the elapsed time and the fact that only part of the African countries would benefit, insists on a resumption of Ukrainian grain exports via the Black Sea. “We proposed to implement the Black Sea Initiative. We talked about the need to open the Black Sea. We want the Black Sea to be open to world markets,” said the South African President.

Since Russia withdrew from the grain agreement, the Russian military has repeatedly bombed Ukraine’s port infrastructure and Putin declared civilian freighters in the Black Sea to be targets. Last week, Ukraine announced that 60,000 tons of grain had been destroyed in Russian air raids on the Odessa region and that it was currently unable to adequately defend the infrastructure at the ports.

Russia probably lacks ships for grain deliveries

The continuation of the grain agreement and an associated end to the Russian attacks on the Ukrainian infrastructure is also so important because Russia is probably not in a position to realize the corresponding deliveries. According to the Russian economist Leonid Isaev, the Russian fleet is not at all capable of transporting the corresponding quantities of grain tagesschau.de.

It is also extremely unlikely that new ships will be purchased that meet the requirements. Due to the international sanctions, it will hardly be possible to make such purchases, according to Isaev. (dpa/sch)