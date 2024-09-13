South Africa’s public health system has run out of insulin pens that it supplies to people with diabetes as the pharmaceutical industry shifts its priorities to blockbuster weight-loss drugs that use a similar device for delivery.

According to the criteria of

Novo Nordisk, the company that has been supplying human insulin in pens to South Africa for a decade, has opted not to renew its contract, which expired in May. No other company has bid for the contract — to supply 14 million pens over the next three years, at about $2 each.

“Current manufacturing capacity constraints mean that patients in some countries, including South Africa, may have limited access to our human insulin pens,” said Ambre James-Brown, a spokeswoman for Novo Nordisk.

Novo Nordisk’s Ozempic and Wegovy, widely prescribed in the United States for weight loss, are sold in single-use pens produced by the same manufacturers that make insulin pens. A month’s supply of Ozempic in the United States costs about $1,000, far more than insulin.

“This is due to the global demand for Ozempic and these drugs,” said Khadija Jamaloodien of South Africa’s health service. “They are shifting their focus to the most profitable line.”

Novo Nordisk continues to supply human insulin in vials to South Africa, where more than 4 million people live with diabetes.

A pen can dispense a set amount of insulin and its needle tip can be quickly inserted into the skin. Insulin from a vial must be drawn up into a syringe and the patient or a caregiver must confirm the dose and then inject it.

The vial system was phased out for most South Africans in 2014. But recently, South Africa’s National Department of Health instructed doctors to teach patients how to use vials and syringes.

Insulin vials and syringes “contribute negatively to both the quality of life of people with diabetes and to continued poor medication adherence, leading to costly long-term diabetes complications,” a national association of diabetes specialists said in a public letter to the government.

Muhammed Adnan Malek, 19, a student in the northwestern town of Zeeland with type 1 diabetes, has used insulin pens for nine years. “I’ve never used it in syringes, so when I heard this news, I asked an 80-year-old person I know who has diabetes what it’s like,” Malek said. “With insulin, if you have one unit more or less, it really has an effect. If you overdose, you get hypoglycemia and it can lead to coma and death.”