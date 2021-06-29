Former South African president Jacob Zuma has been sentenced to 15 months in prison for contempt of court. This was reported by international news agencies on Tuesday. Zuma ignored an appeal to appear in court over multiple corruption charges during his tenure, which lasted from 2009 to 2018. Because Zuma was not present in court during the verdict, he is expected to report to the police station within five days. in his hometown of Nkandla. If he doesn’t, he can be arrested.

Zuma, who resigned in 2018 over corruption allegations, is the first South African former president to be sentenced to prison. According to the South African Constitutional Court, he disobeyed a court order by refusing to cooperate with the Commission of Inquiry, chaired by Judge Raymond Zondo. Zuma previously rebuked the judge for allegedly being biased, but this request was rejected by Zondo.

Also read: Jacob Zuma on his years as president: ‘Prove I was corrupt’



Zuma is currently facing two major corruption cases. In addition to the case of alleged corruption during his presidency, the 79-year-old is also suspected of bribery and money laundering, when he struck a deal as acting president in 1999 to buy European weapons for the South African army. Zuma denies all allegations. In 2018 Zuma told NRC that “no one has provided the slightest evidence that Jacob Zuma was corrupt.”