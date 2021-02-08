Data on the efficacy of the AstraZeneca vaccine on the South African variant are “generally worrying because they show that there is likely to be some resistance to the vaccine”, Explains the doctor and journalist France Télévisions Damien Mascret, on the set of France 3, Monday February 8. However, he insists that the current data is not yet meaningful. However, the other two vaccines Janssen and Novavax, “who arrive and have been tested in South Africa “, show “an efficiency which is slightly reduced”. The South African variant however still circulates very little on French territory.



If positive cases for the South African variant are detected in classes, they are immediately closed, because this variant of Covid-19 is “extremely contagious”: “we don’t want to have a cluster”, Continues Damien Mascret. The patient isolation period for this variant is extended to ten days, with a PCR test to be done on discharge.

