The coronavirus continues its spread and it affects the vast majority of countries in the world. Because of that, they are working against the clock to obtain a vaccine. In the information released by the World Health Organization (WHO), there are 182 remedies in development, although only nine are in phase 3, where it is being tested with humans.

These studies have also reached the African continent. Specifically, three of the most promising vaccines are being tested in South Africa. More than 2,000 participants are being inoculated with a cure created by the Jenner Institute of the University of Oxford.

Although the investigation had to stop after one of the volunteers got sick, but later it was resumed and these received the second dose this week at Baragwanath Hospital in Johannesburg.

Trials in Africa

Shabir madhi, the expert in charge of the Oxford trial and a second vaccine from the American company Novamax in South Africa, criticized in Sky that no further trials be conducted on that continent: “What we must understand is that pharmaceutical companies they are in no rush to study in Africa. “

“None at all. There is very little incentive for them to come here. The only reason the Oxford essay is being done in South Africa is because I went out to convince people that you need to do it now and that you can’t wait to do it later the pandemic has passed, “he added.

After Africa was hit by other infections like swine flu, Madhi considers it vital not to repeat the mistake of not testing: “It would be a crime against humanity, a crime against the people of Africa if the mechanism for introduce vaccines during the time of the pandemic and not after it has passedespecially if we can show that vaccines really work. “

Disbelief

But The battle against COVID-19 is not only in African laboratories. Scientists at the University of Witswater are asking many citizens if they will get the vaccine when it is safe and effective. Although they are fighting a host of myths and misconceptions spreading through the streets and social media.

One of these theories was expounded at Baragwanath Hospital by a 19-year-old student named Shantel Manganye. To justify the reasons for the rejection, he explained that the virus selects its recipient: “To be honest, we have this mentality that this disease only takes white people and stuff… they are trying to say that this disease can see, it can feel and that if you have money, it attacks you. If you’re poor, you can’t. “

Noni Mgwenya, a researcher at the University of Witswaterand, lamented that these stories permeate the population: “They feel that it is not real, that whoever invented the virus brought him here to kill South Africans and people think things have been introduced to reduce the population in Africa. “