South African President presents 10-point African peace plan for Ukraine

President of the Republic of South Africa (South Africa) Cyril Ramaphosa revealed the details of the African peace plan to end the conflict in Ukraine. How informs “RBC-Ukraine”, the agreement presented at a press conference in Kyiv, includes 10 points.

The main component of the initiative is the speedy settlement of the conflict through negotiations along the diplomatic path. In addition, the document proposes “de-escalation from both sides so that the world finds a way to come and resolve the situation.”

The plan also refers to ensuring the sovereignty of countries and peoples in accordance with the UN Charter, ensuring the movement of grain and fertilizers from Moscow and Kiev, supporting the victims of hostilities, restoring destroyed infrastructure, resolving the issue of the exchange of prisoners of war and interaction with African countries.

On Saturday, June 17, Ramaphosa arrived in St. Petersburg, accompanied by the Minister of International Relations, Dr. Naledi Pandora. The President of South Africa with the heads of state of Zambia, Comoros, Senegal, Congo, Egypt and Uganda as members of the peace mission of African leaders will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

A day earlier, Ramaphosa visited Kyiv for a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.