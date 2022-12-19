Cyril Ramaphosa, president of South Africa, has been re-elected this weekend as leader of his party, the African National Congress (ANC), which opens the door for him to run as a candidate in the 2024 general elections, despite the corruption scandal in which he is involved after the revelation that he hid more than half a million euros in cash under the cushions of a sofa in one of his private residences. Ramaphosa, a 70-year-old native of Soweto, managed to stay at the head of his party after a vote in which he obtained 2,476 support compared to 1,897 for his only rival, Zweli Mkhize, 66, a former health minister.

The ANC congress, Nelson Mandela’s historic party that has been in power in South Africa since 1994, was held in Johannesburg amid great uncertainty given the situation in which Ramaphosa found himself, who despite everything started as the favourite, and the efforts carried out by Mkhize to gain control of the party. However, the barons of the political formation had already expressed their support for Ramaphosa two weeks ago, when within his national executive council they positioned themselves against the opening of impeachment proceedings in Parliament, which in effect closed this way when the CNA enjoys a comfortable majority in the Lower House.

The limited charisma of his possible successors and the need to have a strong candidate for the 2024 elections, in which the CNA is risking its permanence in power against an emerging opposition, have influenced the decision of party members. to support Ramaphosa, who continues to enjoy favorable opinion on the street according to local polls. Despite this, the shadow of a possible Mkhize victory loomed over the congress: the South African president’s speech was interrupted by militants pounding their tables calling for a change of leadership. The party meeting also served to elect a new vice-president, a responsibility that has fallen to Paul Mashatile, 61, until now treasurer and veteran anti-apartheid activist from the city of Tshwane.

The alleged corruption scandal that pursues Ramaphosa broke out last June when Arthur Fraser, former head of South African espionage, denounced that in February 2020 there had been the theft of $580,000 in cash (about 550,000 euros) that were hidden under the cushions on a sofa located in a house of the South African president inside the Phala Phala farm. The theft was not reported by Ramaphosa to the Police. A parliamentary commission commissioned a report from a panel of lawyers that concluded, last November, that the South African president could have committed up to four crimes, as well as an incompatibility between his public office and his private activities, since he alleged that the money it came from the sale of about twenty buffaloes to a Sudanese businessman.

The publication of the report put Ramaphosa on the ropes, but the support of the ANC managed to prevent the opening of an impeachment procedure. impeachment in Parliament, where the opposition proposal was rejected by 214 votes to 148 last week. Despite everything, some ANC deputies and people close to Ramaphosa defied the party slogan and voted in favor of his removal, among them Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, a rival of the president and a government minister. So far, no court has opened a case against the South African president, who insists on his innocence.

The impact of covid-19 and the rise in international prices due to the conflict in Ukraine have further deepened the serious economic, energy, employment and security crisis that South Africa is going through, considered the country with the most inequalities in the world. At the same time, corruption scandals haunt their leaders, as happened with former president Jacob Zuma, who had to resign in 2018 after losing the support of the ANC due to various affaires related to the use of public money. Zuma, 80, was sentenced to 15 months in prison, of which he only served two for medical reasons.

