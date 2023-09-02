South African President Cyril Ramaphosa promised today, Saturday, that the ruling African National Congress (ANC) will win an absolute majority in the 2024 elections, adding that his party will not need to ally with other parties, despite what opinion polls indicate.

“The African National Congress will win an absolute majority (…) We are confident that we will emerge victorious,” said Ramaphosa, who heads the ruling party.

Since the end of the apartheid regime in 1994 and the establishment of democracy, the African National Congress, which has a majority in parliament, chooses the president of South Africa.

South Africans will vote for members of parliament next year. Then, the majority party chooses a president.

In response to a question about the identity of the parties with which the ruling party might ally itself to remain in power, Ramaphosa said, “We are not working to be in a coalition.”

“Most of those who have always voted for the African National Congress still see it as the only means for the country’s transformation process, to stabilize and improve it,” he added.

“Many people don’t see anyone doing a better job,” he said.