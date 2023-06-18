South African President Ramaphosa urged Russia and Ukraine to start peace talks

President of the Republic of South Africa (South Africa) Cyril Ramaphosa, during talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, called on Russia and Ukraine to start peace talks. His words lead RIA News.

“The time has come for both sides to start negotiations and end this war, because this war entails instability and harm to various countries around the world,” the head of state stressed.

Ramaphosa added that the seven countries representing the African continent at the meeting are confident that they can make a positive contribution to the negotiation process. He indicated that the delegates respect the positions of both states.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin, during a meeting with an African delegation, recalled Ukraine’s refusal to negotiate with Russia. He wondered where the guarantee was that Kyiv would not continue to refuse to fulfill certain agreements.