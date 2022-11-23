South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday urged rich countries to do more to help nations vulnerable to global warming during a state visit to Britain, the first to the country since Charles III ascended to the throne. .

The King, Queen Consort Camilla, Crown Prince William and his wife Catherine welcomed the South African president in a traditional ceremony on London’s Horse Guard Parade, ahead of a reception at Buckingham Palace.

Ramaphosa’s wife, Tshepo Motsepe, ended up not traveling to London as she is recovering from recent eye surgery, the South African presidency told AFP.

During a speech to the British Parliament, the president acknowledged the endemic corruption in his country, a practice of which he himself is accused.

He promised to “rebuild” its crumbling economy and called for the recent agreement reached at the UN climate conference, COP27, recently concluded in Egypt, to create a compensation fund for disadvantaged countries to result in cash.

“This is not charity,” he said. “It is compensation for the damage that has been done – and will still be done – to people in developing economies as a result of the industrialization of rich countries”, he defended.

Known for his longstanding commitment to the environment, the 74-year-old British monarch said “above all, we must find and apply practical solutions” to the “double threat” of climate change and biodiversity loss.

This is the first state visit since Charles III acceded to the throne following the death of his mother, Elizabeth II, in September. And the first organized in the United Kingdom since June 2019, when the queen received the then American president, Donald Trump.

“The fact that South Africa is the first country welcomed (for a state visit) by His Majesty the King demonstrates our commitment to developing partnerships with Africa,” said Foreign Minister James Cleverly.

Ramaphosa will meet on Wednesday with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

This trip comes at a delicate moment for the South African president, who is facing his country’s dissatisfaction with the state of the economy.

He is also accused of having bought the silence of thieves who came across millions in cash in one of his properties in February 2020, which raised suspicions of money laundering and corruption, which he denies.

The results of an ongoing investigation could result in a vote in the South African parliament to remove Ramaphosa, who denounces a political maneuver to prevent him from running for re-election in 2024.