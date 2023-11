The measure that also foresees the closure of the Israeli embassy is subject to approval by President Cyril Ramaphosa, who compared the Israeli action in Gaza to “genocide” | Photo: EFE/Alex Cruz

The National Assembly of South Africa, one of the chambers of the country’s Parliament, approved this Tuesday (21) a motion to close the Israeli embassy and suspend diplomatic relations with the Jewish State until it agrees to a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

Israel carries out an offensive in the Palestinian enclave in response to attacks by the terrorist group Hamas that killed 1,200 people in Israeli territory on October 7.

There were 248 votes in favor and 91 against the motion in the South African National Assembly, and now President Cyril Ramaphosa will decide whether to sanction the measure.

At an extraordinary BRICS summit this Tuesday, Ramaphosa harshly criticized Israel. “Israel’s collective punishment of Palestinian civilians through illegal use of force is a war crime. The deliberate denial of medicine, fuel, food and water to Gaza residents amounts to genocide,” he stated.

Previously, due to the South African stance, Israel had recalled its ambassador to South Africa, Eliav Belotserkovsky, back to Jerusalem.