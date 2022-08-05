





A patient who received the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine died after developing Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS) and a prolonged hospital stay. To protect patient confidentiality, and because it is such a rare disease, Professor Hannelie Meyer of the National Committee on Immunization Safety said that no patient details, not even the province where the death occurred, will be released.

She confirmed that they positively associated the cause of death with the vaccine. “It’s a very rare event,” she said. “The person showed symptoms soon after the vaccination and this led to prolonged hospitalization, mechanical ventilation and other infections.”

GBS was previously identified as a possible side effect of the vaccine. It has also been identified as a post-infection complication of Covid-19. On July 13, the American Food and Drug Administration revised its data sheets for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to include information regarding an observed risk of GBS following vaccination.

At the time, there were about 100 preliminary reports of GBS in the US related to 12.5 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Of these, 95 were severe and required hospitalization. There was one reported death.

GBS is an immune system disorder in which the body’s immune cells attack the nervous system and cause weakness and tingling in the arms and legs.

Professor Marc Blokman, an expert in clinical pharmacology, said that GBS is very rare and affects around 100,000 people worldwide every year.

“It can be mild, but it can also lead to rapid or progressive weakness and has the potential to affect the respiratory system,” he said. GBS can be caused by bacterial or viral infections and certain medications or vaccines can predispose patients to developing the syndrome.

“We were well aware of this and it was part of the surveillance plan.” He said the reported death due to the Covid-19 vaccine reflects the situation in other countries. “It is extremely rare. Very few cases are reported and even fewer are confirmed to be caused by the Covid-19 vaccine.” “We are convinced that the benefits of the vaccine still far outweigh the adverse events.”

South Africa Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) chairwoman Helen Rees said the country would not have seen such a rare side effect if the vaccine had not been rolled out to millions. “We must be very careful to keep this event in proportion,” she said. “Should we ask what is the risk of the disease itself?”

She said they were discussing the case with the World Health Organization and other regulators and can confirm that it was very, very rare.

Sahpra’s boss, Dr. Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela, said this was the first confirmed death linked to the Covid-19 vaccine. “There is one death after nine million doses of the vaccine,” she said.

They looked at the deaths of 160 people so far as possibly being caused by the Covid-19 vaccine and this was the first that was not coincidental. She said the investigation is still ongoing in several other cases.

Nicholas Crisp, deputy director general of the Department of Health, said a compensation fund for people harmed by the Covid-19 vaccine has so far received 75 complaints that were causally linked to the vaccine and more are under investigation.

Headaches, dizziness, fever and pain were among the most common side effects reported, according to data collected from Sahpra’s security app.

Sahpra’s statistics show that between May 17, 2021 and July 15, 2022, 217 deaths were reported to them with claims that they were linked to the Covid-19 vaccine.

Of these, 33 were under investigation and the investigation of 184 had been completed. In 154 cases the deaths were considered coincidental. In 88 cases, the deceased had Covid-19 and in two cases they died from complications following an advanced infection.

In 30 cases the deaths could not be properly investigated due to lack of information.

Meyer said he had received multiple reports of anaphylaxis, a potentially life-threatening allergic reaction, but on investigation it was just a “very bad reaction”.

Among the serious adverse events investigated, about 70% were coincidental and many were stress-related.

But for less severe reactions, patients more often reported severe headaches, with 870 having received the Pfizer vaccine, a two-dose vaccine, and 372 the J&J vaccine.

Fever as a side effect was reported by 176 patients who received the J&J vaccine and 440 who received the Pfizer vaccine. Pain was reported by 147 patients who received the J&J vaccine and 320 who received the Pfizer vaccine.

About 300 people who received the Pfizer vaccine reported nausea, as did 147 people who were vaccinated with the J&J vaccine.

A total of 360 people who received any of the Covid-19 vaccines also reported shortness of breath, while around 480 reported dizziness.







