The ex-president of South Africa Jacob Zuma (81) has to go back to prison. That is what the Constitutional Court in Johannesburg decided on Thursday, reports news agency Reuters. In 2021, Zuma was paroled after eight weeks in prison due to his ill health. The Court has now declared that release illegal.

Zuma was president of the African country from 2009 to 2015. He was sentenced to 15 months in prison in 2021 for refusing to cooperate with an investigation into corruption under his presidency.

However, after less than eight weeks, Zuma was released for medical reasons. He was admitted to hospital, but it was not clear what was wrong with him. Critics accused him of using his health to get out early.

Read also: And again former president Zuma (81) is facing a prison sentence



The Supreme Court of Appeal previously ruled that the release was illegal, but that ruling was challenged by the prison. Zuma will now have to serve his remaining sentence after the ruling of the Constitutional Court.

Lucrative deals

The former president is suspected of having concluded lucrative deals with friendly business partners during his presidency. For example, they would sometimes have been allowed to choose which ministers Zuma appointed to his cabinet. It is also estimated that some 35 billion dollars (29.5 billion euros) in government money have been channeled away. Zuma has always denied the allegations.