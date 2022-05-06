Limpopo.- Paul Hendrik van Zyl77-year-old South African farmer was arrested Thursday after accidentally opening fire by mistaking a woman for a hippopotamus.

His case was taken to court after shooting Ramokone Linah who, accompanied by her partner, was fishing in Lephalale, a town located in the province of Limpopo, in South Africa.

A 77-year-old South African farmer was arrested after shooting a woman. Credits: Pexels

The National Tax Authority (NPA) lifted the attempted murder charges against Hendrik. The defendant’s allegation, according to the Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi police spokesman, was that he “was shooting at animals”.

The 38-year-old woman, Linah, was the victim of a gunshot wound to the arm while his companion did not suffer any damage as he managed to hide and stay safe, according to the police report.

The NPA confirmed that the ranch where the events occurred is owned by the accused and during the search they were seized two rifles, a revolver, a pistol and two air guns.

Even though 28 years have elapsed since the end of the apartheidracial divisions in the South African country persist and these types of incidents do nothing but cause outrage by reopening old wounds.