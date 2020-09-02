South African cricketers, including national team captain Quinton de Kock, asked the country’s cricket board to solve their problems and save the game. The financial viability of Cricket South Africa (CSA) is under threat. According to the Cricinfo website, the statement sent by the South Africa Cricketers’ Association (SACA) on Tuesday has signatures of 30 male and female cricketers.
Read,
It said, “This is happening at a time when we are facing the challenge of change and we are in an environment where the financial viability of the game is in danger”.
Former South African paceman Antini, who was a victim of racism, used to run after the team bus
Several former top players have also made allegations of racism in recent times, including Makhaya Ntini. The statement said, ‘Politics and personal interests are dominating cricket affairs and good governance. Decisions should be made that are in the best interest of cricket. In the event of this not happening, the game we love can cause irreparable damage in the country.
.
Leave a Reply