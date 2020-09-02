South African cricketers, including national team captain Quinton de Kock, asked the country’s cricket board to solve their problems and save the game. The financial viability of Cricket South Africa (CSA) is under threat. According to the Cricinfo website, the statement sent by the South Africa Cricketers’ Association (SACA) on Tuesday has signatures of 30 male and female cricketers.

The main problems that Cricket South Africa (CSA) is facing are allegations of discrimination on the basis of color and corruption on the board by former players. According to the statement, “suspension, dismissal, resignation, forensic audit, leaking of confidential information, litigation and financial mismanagement are becoming the headlines of cricket.”

Read,