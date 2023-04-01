Oscar Pistorius is serving a 13-year prison sentence for the murder of his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp, ​​since February 14, 2013. The Department of Correctional Services determined that the athlete has not served the “minimum period of detention” to appeal for probation.

“In August 2024, he would have reached the minimum detention period, then the (parole) board will make a decision,” said Singabakho Nxumalo, spokesman for the department.

In South Africa, current legislation establishes that in order to request parole, the sentenced person must serve at least half of the time that corresponds to their imprisonment. Pistorius was confined in a penitentiary center only in 2016.

Reeva’s parents felt “relieved” by the authorities’ decision, according to the family’s lawyer, Tania Koen.

“While we welcome today’s decision, it is not cause for celebration,” Koen said, adding that the family, “misses Reeva dearly and will for the rest of their lives. We believe in justice and hope it continues to prevail.” .

The late Reeva Steenkamp on the ID card of a relative who attended the 2014 Oscar Pistorius murder trial. © AFP / Phil Magakoe

Pistorius’ lawyers had hoped their client would be eligible for parole as he was arrested in 2013 on the manslaughter charge, however he is not serving jail time until, after several appeals, the former Paralympian star was released. convicted in 2016 of murder.

From the Olympic tracks to jail

Oscar Pistorius was the sporting sensation when he wowed the world at the 2012 London Olympics when he became the first runner with double-leg amputations to compete against able-bodied athletes.

The ‘Blade Runner’, nicknamed Pistorius for the distinctive carbon fiber prosthetics he wore in competitions, reached the semifinals of the 400m dash in London.

South African athlete Oscar Pistorius wins the T44 400m final at the Paralympics in London on September 9, 2012. © AFP /Ian Kington/File

However, his sporting legacy is tarnished by the murder of his partner in the home they shared. Pistorius shot Steenkamp four times with his 9mm pistol through his closed bathroom door.

The South African athlete has always declared that the altercation was an “accident”, since he allegedly mistook his girlfriend for a night intruder. Steenkamp’s family dismisses this version and argues that the murder was motivated by a couple’s fight that both had that Valentine’s night in 2013.

Pistorius will have to remain confined in a minimum prison until August 2024, the date on which, according to South African law, he would be eligible for parole.

With Reuters and AP