Anac will publish on Monday (September 25th) authorization for the company to resume operating flights in the country

A Anac (National Civil Aviation Agency) will publish on Monday (September 25, 2023), on Official Diary of the Unionauthorization for the South African Airways fly in Brazil.

The South African company is expected to operate between the airports of Johannesburg and Cape Town to Guarulhos Airport, in São Paulo, from October.

South African’s authorization is another step in bringing Brazilian aviation closer to countries on the African continent. Anac also discusses partnership opportunities between Angola and Brazil.

In August, when he was in Luanda, the capital of Angola, the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) criticized the lack of direct flights from Brazil to Africa.

“I want to discuss why a country the size of Brazil is not ashamed of not having a flight to Africa. Ethiopia, South Africa and Angola have flights to Brazil. […] I want you to explain to me why a country that has an exceptional border does not have any aviation company that flies to Africa”, said the president. This information, however, is inaccurate. There are flights from Guarulhos to Ethiopia, Angola and South Africa, for example.

South African stopped operating in Brazil in 2020. At the time, the company was facing an economic crisis that caused it to close activities in several international destinations.

Founded in 1934, South African has a fleet of 53 aircraft. The company joins the other 61 airlines, from 38 nationalities, authorized to operate passenger flights in Brazil.