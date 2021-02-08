In the Midrand Shooting Center near Johannesburg, South Africa, dozens of women practice firing live ammunition in self-defense, often for the first time. Black women, the most exposed to violence, are numerous. “I had never fired before, but I have held a gun before”, says one of them. South Africa is one of the most violent countries in the world. For women, the numbers are chilling: a woman is killed every three hours, a rate of femicide five times higher than the world average, and 110 rape complaints recorded by the police per day.

“It is time for that to change, because we are facing so much crime in our country, so we have to learn to defend ourselves”, comments Thabang Mochusi, one of the followers of the shooting center. As in the United States, weapons circulate en masse in South Africa: 4.5 million firearms are legal, and almost as many on the black market. The organization Girls on Fire encourages women to arm themselves to avoid being targets. “It’s so important to encourage women to protect themselves, that we don’t just sit in a corner and be victims”, explains a volunteer.