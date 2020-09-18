In the Republic of South Africa (RSA), the Russian drug Triazavirin will be tested for effectiveness against coronavirus, reports TASS, referring to Alexander Petrov, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Zavod Medsintez LLC.

According to him, the tests will take place at two centers in South Africa, and 380 people will participate in them. Permission to conduct research in South Africa was obtained by Pharmacentrix, a partner company, OOO Medsintez Plant.

“Triazavirin” is a direct-acting antiviral drug, which was developed by scientists from the Ural Federal University, Institute of Organic Synthesis. I. Ya. Postovskiy Ural Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences and the Research Institute of Influenza of the Ministry of Health of Russia.

The creators of the drug claim that it is effective against 15 types of flu. According to Vladimir Rusinov, a professor at the Ural Federal University, this drug is also effective against RNA viruses, which include the coronavirus.

Earlier it was reported that the packaging of the drug from the coronavirus “Areplivir” will cost 12 320 rubles. The drug should be delivered to pharmacies on September 21. It will be dispensed by prescription.