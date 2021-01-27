Dozens of farms in central South Africa keep wild animals. Hundreds of felines are kept there. In these enclosures, leopards, South American jaguars, lions and Bengal tigers. The latter, originally from India, are raised more than 8,000 kilometers from their natural environment. An adult tiger will be sold for nearly 11,000 euros.

However, their breeding is not illegal. These animals are exported to the four corners of the planet, to zoos, or to individuals who raise them as pets. “Our laws regarding the protection of exotic animals are almost non-existent, so you can hunt tigers in South Africa, sell them to anyone, keep them in your garden, breed them.”, explains Doctor Smaragda Louw, director of the Ban Animal Trading association. Some farms even market their carcasses, which are exported in particular to Asia, which use the bones of these tigers to make medicine.

The JT

The other subjects of the news