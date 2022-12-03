“He will stay, no doubt about that,” South African Justice Minister Ronald Lamula said on SABC.

President Vincent Maguiña’s spokesman confirmed to AFP that Ramaphosa seriously plans to challenge a parliamentary committee’s report that includes irrefutable evidence of the “Vala Vala” scandal, which is a farm owned by the president and raises cattle, his second field of activity after politics.

The report stated that Ramaphosa may have committed “violations and errors” related to a robbery that took place in 2020 at this farm and revealed the presence of bundles of money worth $ 580,000 hidden under sofa cushions in a “room that is not used much.”

“The president is seriously considering asking the judiciary to annul the report,” Magwenya added on Saturday.

He continued, “It may be in the interest and long-term sustainability of our constitutional democracy, after Ramaphosa’s presidency, to challenge such a manifestly flawed report, especially when used as a criterion for impeachment of an incumbent head of state.”

Members of the African National Congress meet again on Monday morning, according to several political sources, with the aim of discussing the future of their president.