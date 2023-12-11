South Africa | The trial of the person accused of burning down the parliament building was suspended

South Africa's parliament building burned down at the beginning of January last year.

of South Africa The trial of a 50-year-old man accused of arson in the parliament building was suspended on Monday because the man suffers from serious mental health problems.

In addition to arson, the man was accused of terrorism and theft.

South Africa's parliament building burned down at the beginning of January last year. It took two days to extinguish the wood-paneled building. Repairs and reconstruction are estimated to cost around two billion rand (just under 97.6 million euros) and take at least three years.

The man has been sent for further investigations. While waiting for their results, he is kept in the prison's hospital wing.

According to the lawyer appointed to the man by the court, the accused suffers from schizophrenia.