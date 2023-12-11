Tuesday, December 12, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

South Africa | The trial of the person accused of burning down the parliament building was suspended

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 11, 2023
in World Europe
0
South Africa | The trial of the person accused of burning down the parliament building was suspended

South Africa's parliament building burned down at the beginning of January last year.

of South Africa The trial of a 50-year-old man accused of arson in the parliament building was suspended on Monday because the man suffers from serious mental health problems.

In addition to arson, the man was accused of terrorism and theft.

South Africa's parliament building burned down at the beginning of January last year. It took two days to extinguish the wood-paneled building. Repairs and reconstruction are estimated to cost around two billion rand (just under 97.6 million euros) and take at least three years.

The man has been sent for further investigations. While waiting for their results, he is kept in the prison's hospital wing.

According to the lawyer appointed to the man by the court, the accused suffers from schizophrenia.

#South #Africa #trial #person #accused #burning #parliament #building #suspended

See also  Judgment passed against Maurice P.
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Poland's parliament elects Donald Tusk as future head of government

Poland's parliament elects Donald Tusk as future head of government

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result