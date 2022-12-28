South Africa | The death toll from a tanker explosion in South Africa has already risen to 26

A tanker got stuck under a bridge and exploded in Boksburg, east of Johannesburg, on Saturday morning. The number of dead has risen to 26.

in South Africa The death toll from Saturday’s explosion of a tanker truck carrying LPG has risen to 26, local authorities said on Wednesday.

A tanker got stuck under a bridge in Boksburg, east of Johannesburg, on Saturday morning. There was a leak in the car, after which it exploded. The accident initially caused the death of ten people and badly damaged a nearby hospital.

Afterwards, eight people died from serious burns and other injuries, health officials said on Monday. Later, Turma caused the death of another eight people.

In social videos published in the media show how a large ball of fire appeared from under the bridge. The tank truck was apparently too high to fit under the bridge.

The cargo of the tank truck was 60,000 liters of liquid gas, which is widely used in cooking.