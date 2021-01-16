The South African variant of Covid-19 is under surveillance in France. Should we be worried? “In view of what is happening here, I can confirm that this new variant has everything to be worrying. He’s doing a lot of damage in the country. The spokesperson for a carers union told me that the situation is out of control in public hospitals“, reports the journalist Nicolas Bertrand live from Johannesburg (South Africa) for the 20 Hours of France 2, Saturday January 16.

For lack of space in hospitals, patients are treated in parking lots, when others die in ambulances because of the lack of beds to take care of them. “South Africa is literally overwhelmed by this second wave and this new variant“, continues the journalist, who specifies that this variant is more contagious,”because this mutation allows it to enter the system more easily“. According to some assumptions, it would also”fight the antibodies of the infected person“.