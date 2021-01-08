It is a sadly banal departure: the arrival of the Dutch in 1652 on the South African shores, followed by the British at the end of the 18th century, will upset the southern cone of Africa with its share of plundering of wealth, slavery, social and racial segregation. Colonization is underway, with its usual share of wars between the first white settlers, the Afrikaners, and the British, as well as with the native tribes. In 1867, diamonds were discovered in Kimberley. In 1886, in Witwatersrand, it is gold. What to stir up all desires. But in order to exploit all this wealth, white settlers need labor. Only here, at the beginning of the XXth century, under the impulse of the traditional leaders, the populations start to want to buy back massively the lands of which they had been plundered to settle there.

Protest movements are emerging in different provinces. Movements that pave the way for an increasingly marked political awareness. On January 8, 1912, a handful of men – traditional leaders, representatives of associations and different churches – gathered in Bloemfontein to unify the movements. On that day an organization was born, the South African Native National Congress (SANNC, the National Congress of South African Indians), which quickly turned into the African National Congress (ANC).

The South African Union, created in 1910, adopted a series of laws in 1913, thirty-five years before the advent of apartheid, which made life for black populations impossible. This is the Land’Act, which prohibits blacks from buying, renting or using land, except on the reserves where they have been parked. Then there was only one solution left for these people: to get hired in the mines! At the end of the 1910s, the ANC supported the social movements which broke out, in particular the African miners’ strike in 1920.

A constitutive link in the fight against apartheid

It is then that a political event occurs which will have repercussions on the orientations of the ANC and on the liberation struggle. On July 30, 1921, the Communist Party of South Africa (CPSA) was created in Cape Town, which in the 1950s, then underground, became the South African Communist Party, SACP). The thunderclap echoes across the country. Decades later, Jacob Zuma, then president of the ANC, would admit it: “We must mark this historic fact: the SACP was the first non-racial party or movement in South Africa. Thus, the ANC owes the Party one of its most cherished and important principles and characteristics, which is to be non-racial. ” Already, in 1924, a resolution of the Communist Party emphasized “The major importance of a mass organization for the working class whose problems can only be solved by a united front of all workers, whatever their color”. A resolution that paved the way for a common work, for years, between the ANC and the SACP.

This link between the two organizations, not so obvious at the start, was nevertheless constitutive of the struggle against apartheid which would develop from 1948. A few years earlier, in 1944, a youth organization was created within the ANC, whose leaders are named Nelson Mandela, Walter Sisulu and Oliver Tambo. Their ideas are based on African nationalism. At that time, Mandela, in particular, saw no need for work with whites and even less with communists. It will evolve. Oliver Tambo, who led the ANC from 1967 to 1991, explained: “The relationship between the ANC and the SACP is not an accident of history, nor a natural and inevitable development. ” The same Tambo who, in the mid-1940s, had come out for the expulsion of communists from the ANC. But, after the ban from the Communist Party in 1950, he changed his opinion: “Before 1950, we had the feeling that there were two camps (…). But after 1950 we were all together. “. In reality, the Communists place themselves entirely at the disposal of the liberation movement, including to the detriment of their own organization which is not mass. The cadres work within the ANC at the highest level, including within the armed wing, Umkhonto we Sizwe (the Spear of the Nation, created by Mandela and Joe Slovo). The last leader of the MK (the armed combatants) is none other than Chris Hani, secretary general of the SACP, assassinated in 1993. According to Mandela, Hani “Always emphasized the fact that his conversion to Marxism had deepened his non-racial perspective.”

A beautiful tribute and an alliance that continues today, not without tension in recent years. Today, the SACP is gaining strength and is calmly considering presenting its own lists to the elections in the not-too-distant future. Not in a break with the ANC, but in a new historic construction.