The Brics summit starts in South Africa. Objective: to challenge the G7 with a new common currency

Kicking off today in South Africa the fifteenth BRICS summit – represented by Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa – by Johannesburgwith a focus on the plan strengthening of the alliance. Indeed, the goal is clear: the now former emerging economies aim to create a block that can be opposed to G7thus balancing the influence of the West.

In addition to the leaders of the four protagonist nations – the Russia is represented by the Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov, in the absence of President Vladimir Putin expected via video link – in the South African city there will also be those of many Asian, African and Middle Eastern countries. 40 are interested in entering the summit of emerging economies which is currently worth approx a quarter of the world’s gross domestic product (with 42% of the world’s population), and 23 have applied, but although the common goal remains that of opposing the West, the BRICS countries have divergent interests.

