In recent weeks, the number of burials has doubled in Johannesburg (South Africa). Never in its history has the city known such a large number of funerals. This excess mortality coincides with the appearance of a new variant of Covid-19 spotted two months ago in the south of the country. The first cases were identified in Mandela Bay.

Researchers from the Krisp laboratory have made the discovery. When the director, Prof. Tulio De Oliveira, discovers the new variant, he immediately understands the extent of the problem. “That day, we found a very different variant with many mutations. This variant turned out to be 50-60% more contagious,” he explains. This virus is more aggressive because it enters cells more easily. It has another worrying characteristic according to researchers: its resistance to antibodies, in other words to our immune system.

