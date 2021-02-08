South Africa announced the temporary suspension of your vaccination program to control COVID-19, which was to start with one million doses of AstraZeneca, after a study by the University of Johannesburg Witwatersrand revealed a “limited” efficacy to control what is considered a South African variant of the virus.

“It is a temporary problem, we must stop AztraZeneca vaccines until we have solved these problems, “said Health Minister Zweli Mkhize at an online press conference.

The South African government intended to distribute the AstraZeneca vaccine to healthcare workers, after Monday received 1 million doses produced by the Serum Institute of India

The cover of a newspaper in South Africa announcing the frustration of the vaccination campaign due to the South African variant of COVID. Photo: REUTER

Instead, it will offer the vaccines developed by Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer in the coming weeks, while experts consider how AstraZeneca’s vaccine could be distributed.

According to a study published in the scientific journal Nature Medicine based on data from ‘in vitro’ studies, the sera of people inoculated with the Pfizer vaccine neutralize SARS-CoV-2 with mutations key present in the UK and South African variants.

“Pfizer and BioNTech are encouraged by the results of these first ‘in vitro’ studies (…) Although these results do not indicate the need for a new vaccine to address emerging variants, companies are prepared to respond if a variant of SARS-CoV-2 demonstrates that it escapes the immunity of the COVID-19 vaccine, “the company authorities said in a statement.

A new drug on the way

Pharmaceutical AstraZeneca announced that it is already working on a New effective vaccine against South African variant of the coronavirus after it emerged that the one that is already being distributed around the world is less effective against this variant, particularly in cases of mild disease.

A clinic in Soweto, South Africa, with volunteers for the vaccine. Photo: AP

In this sense, the company highlighted that not enough information yet on the response of its vaccine to severe cases of COVID-19, hospitalizations and deaths caused by the South African variant.

AstraZeneca’s program director for the vaccine developed in collaboration with Oxford University, Sarah Gilbert, indicated that work is already underway to adapt the vaccine to the South African variant and that it will be available “most likely” in the fall, according to the Bloomberg news agency.

“The technology is easy to adapt,” Gilbert explained in an interview with the BBC. “This year we want to show that the new version of the vaccine generates antibodies that recognize the new variant. It will be like working on the flu vaccine,” he said.

The South African variant is being highly studied because it is assumed to have a much higher contagion capacity than the original. Recently, the alarms sounded for a study with a meager sample of 2000 individuals published by the Financial times that points to what the AstraZeneca vaccine is less effective. The full study will be published this Monday.

AstraZeneca explained that while current vaccines may not be able to reduce the number of cases of the South African variant, they do. prevent deaths, hospitalizations and serious cases.

“This is very important for healthcare systems. Even if they have mild or asymptomatic infections, it means that people will not go to hospitals with COVID“Gilbert completed.

Source: agencies