South Africa has halted the planned deployment of AstraZeneca’s covid-19 vaccine after a study showed that it provides minimal protection against mild or moderate infection of the variant detected in this country, raising fears of a much more battle. long against the pathogen. South African Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced the decision in a virtual appearance late on Sunday, in which he explained that the government would wait for the advice of scientists, although it must rethink its strategy against the clock. “It is temporary until we study the next step,” he said. The decision is a blow not only for this country, the worst hit by the pandemic in Africa, but it may have implications for the entire region. This vaccine was the great hope for the continent, since it is cheaper and easier to store and transport than the one developed by Pfizer.

The decision not to apply the AstraZeneca and Oxford vaccine, the only one that has reached the country so far, was made after knowing the preliminary data of a study developed by this English university and the Witwatersrand (Johannesburg). According to that study, which will be published this Monday, but whose findings advanced on Sunday the British newspaper Financial Times, the drug is only about 22% effective against mild and moderate cases of the South African variant. It was discovered in the country last December, and has since become dominant. It is 50% more contagious, according to the data collected so far, but it has not become more serious.

It is unknown whether or not the Anglo-Swedish company’s vaccine is effective in preventing severe cases of covid-19; that is, deaths and hospitalizations, since the people participating in the study belonged to low-risk groups: 2,000 people who were mostly young adults and in good health.

“This is very disappointing news. What I have to emphasize is that two thirds (of the infections) in the study were due to mild infection and one third due to moderate disease. What the data doesn’t tell us is whether it protects against severe disease, ”said Shabir Madhi, lead investigator on the South African trial. However, Madhi recalled the similarity of the vaccine to that produced by Johnson & Johnson, which reduced severe disease by 89%. “There is still some hope that the AstraZeneca vaccine will work as well as the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in a different age group that addresses serious disease,” he told BBC radio.

“This study confirms that the coronavirus will find ways to continue to spread in vaccinated populations, as expected,” said Andrew Pollard, lead investigator for the Oxford vaccine trial. The variant detected in South Africa, known to scientists as 20I / 501Y.V2 or B.1.351, is already circulating in 41 countries around the world.

Sources from the World Health Organization state that “now, apparently, the vaccine is minimally effective in preventing a mild or medium covid infection caused by the new B.1.351 variant first identified in South Africa,” it reports. Emilio de Benito. But they add that “given the small sample of the trial and the low-risk profile of the participants, with a mean age of 31 years, it is important to determine the efficacy of the vaccine to prevent more severe forms of infection. Additional studies will also make it possible to establish the optimal vaccination schedule ”.

The news forces the southern country to rethink its vaccination strategy, after the optimism that the reception of the first batch of vaccines had awakened just a week ago. Specifically, it was a million doses of AstraZeneca, which came from the Serum Institute in India and that South Africa hoped to start injecting health workers in the next few days. The priority now for Pretoria will be that the first doses of Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines are available as soon as possible. South Africa is also already in talks with other vaccine producers.

To date, South Africa has counted more than 1.4 million cases of Covid-19. It is by far the country in Africa most affected by the pandemic. Of them, 46,290 died. The news also raises questions for the vaccination campaign in other countries, especially those bordering South Africa, as they would face the same problem with the Oxford vaccine if the South African variant were to spread. Due to its low cost, the best acquisition options through the Indian Serum Institute and its easier storage conditions, a good part of the doses that the continent has secured through the Covax platform or the joint purchase mechanism of the Union Africana come from AstraZeneca.

Information about the coronavirus

– Here you can follow the last hour on the evolution of the pandemic

– Restrictions search engine: What can I do in my municipality?

– This is how the coronavirus curve evolves in the world

– Download the tracking application for Spain

– Guide to action against the disease