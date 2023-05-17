Cabinet of Ministers of South Africa: Zambia, Senegal, Congo, Uganda and Egypt will join the peace mission to Ukraine

The peace mission of African leaders who will visit Russia and Ukraine, in addition to the Republic of South Africa (South Africa), will include Zambia, Senegal, Congo, Uganda and Egypt. The composition of the mission is stated in the statement of the Cabinet of Ministers of South Africa, received by the editors of Lenta.ru.

The country’s government said they were encouraged that the Russian and Ukrainian leaders welcomed the initiative and immediately agreed to receive the heads of African states both in Moscow and in Kyiv. The mission was also supported by UN Secretary General António Guterres.

“The main goal of the mission is to find a peaceful solution to the devastating conflict in Ukraine, which has led to loss of life and consequences on the African continent,” the statement said.

Earlier it became known that South African President Cyril Ramaphosa held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky. The President of South Africa noted that some African leaders expressed the opinion that the region needs to present an initiative that would contribute to the resolution of the conflict in Ukraine.