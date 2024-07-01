Monday, July 1, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

South Africa | South Africa’s president announced his new coalition government, one third of the ministerial portfolios for former opposition parties

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 1, 2024
in World Europe
0
South Africa | South Africa’s president announced his new coalition government, one third of the ministerial portfolios for former opposition parties
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The largest party ANC gets, for example, the portfolios of the ministers of foreign affairs, economy, defense and justice, the main partner party DA, for example, the ministers of the interior and the environment.

in South Africa president elected for a further term Cyril Ramaphosa announced his new coalition government on Sunday. The former opposition parties will receive 12 of the total 32 ministerial portfolios, with the rest going to Ramaphosa’s ANC party.

The ANC, which experienced an unprecedented defeat in the elections in May, will receive, among other things, the portfolios of foreign, economic, defense and justice ministers.

The largest partner party, the former main opposition party DA, will receive, among other things, the portfolios of the Minister of the Interior and the Minister of the Environment.

The left-wing parties have criticized the new government coalition formed from 11 parties.

#South #Africa #South #Africas #president #announced #coalition #government #ministerial #portfolios #opposition #parties

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
The challenges posed by the growth of Islam in the UK

The challenges posed by the growth of Islam in the UK

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]