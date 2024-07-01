South Africa | South Africa’s president announced his new coalition government, one third of the ministerial portfolios for former opposition parties

South Africa|The largest party ANC gets, for example, the portfolios of the ministers of foreign affairs, economy, defense and justice, the main partner party DA, for example, the ministers of the interior and the environment.

in South Africa president elected for a further term Cyril Ramaphosa announced his new coalition government on Sunday. The former opposition parties will receive 12 of the total 32 ministerial portfolios, with the rest going to Ramaphosa’s ANC party.

The ANC, which experienced an unprecedented defeat in the elections in May, will receive, among other things, the portfolios of foreign, economic, defense and justice ministers.

The largest partner party, the former main opposition party DA, will receive, among other things, the portfolios of the Minister of the Interior and the Minister of the Environment.

The left-wing parties have criticized the new government coalition formed from 11 parties.