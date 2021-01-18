In a cemetery in Johannesburg, South Africa, three excavators are constantly digging. In recent weeks, the number of funerals has doubled. Never in its history has the city known such a large number of funerals. This excess mortality coincides with the appearance of a new variant of Covid-19 spotted two months ago in the south of the country; the first cases were recorded in Mandela Bay.

Researchers from the Krisp laboratory have made the discovery. When the director, Prof. Tulio De Oliveira, discovers the new variant, he immediately understands the extent of the problem. “That day, we found a very different variant with many mutations. This variant turned out to be 50-60% more contagious,” he explains. This virus is more aggressive because it enters cells more easily.

On the other hand, it is not more deadly. Cases have already been identified in at least 20 countries. This new variant has another worrying characteristic according to researchers: it would resist antibodies, or our immune system. However, according to scientists, there is no evidence that vaccines are less effective against this South African variant.