South Africa | South African police raided a suspected robber’s car: 18 died in a one-and-a-half-hour firefight

According to police, the suspects started shooting first, and police returned fire.

in South Africa the confrontation between the police and the suspected criminal group ended in an exceptionally bloody situation on Friday, the news agencies AFP and Reuters report.

In the town of Makhado in the Limpopo province, a firefight broke out during an arrest that lasted for an hour and a half and in which 18 criminal suspects were killed. One policeman was wounded.

Police was riding a gang of criminals it suspected of planning a cash-in-transit robbery.

“When the police approached the address, a group of suspects started shooting,” the police informed.

“The police returned fire. Sixteen men and two women were identified [tilanteen päätyttyä] dead.”

The police representative Fannie Masemola said that the police consider the group that was shot to be an experienced group.

“We believe that this criminal group has committed numerous cash-in-transit robberies in this province, Mpumalanga and Gauteng,” Masemola said.